Flames coach Darryl Sutter implies Leafs get favourable whistle from referees

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was not a happy camper after his team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, who is known to give plenty of quotable post-game interviews, was clearly frustrated with the officials after the Flames’ 15th loss of the season. He wasn’t happy with the whistle in a game in which the Flames had 16 penalty minutes to the Leafs’ eight, and he implied this is what teams have come to expect when they play in Toronto.

“Well, that’s one thing I learned about a long time ago. When you’re in Chicago all those years, and you come into Toronto, you know what goes on,” Sutter told reporters. “I won’t say nothing more…

“Do you think they were all penalties tonight? I don’t.”

While he was likely aggravated by several calls, one in particular that seemed to bug him was a two-minute high-sticking minor against Jonathan Huberdeau in overtime. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was able to capitalize on the ensuing power play for the game-winner.

With the win, the Maple Leafs improved their record to 18-5-6 on the season, which is good for second in the Atlantic Division behind only the Boston Bruins. The Flames saw their record fall to 13-11-4 in what has been a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season. While they do possess the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, they don’t currently look like the Stanley Cup contenders many believed they had become this summer when they overhauled their roster.

Sutter’s comments could earn him a fine in the coming days but they may provide a spark in his group moving forward. Calgary’s next chance to improve its record will come Monday in a road affair against the Montreal Canadiens.

