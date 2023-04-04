Fla. sheriff addresses serial killer rumors after teens shot

Three Florida teens have been shot in the same area near Orlando – a 16-year-old girl who is in critical condition and two others who were found dead — but police are shutting down rumors that a serial killer is on the loose.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office discovered Layla Silvernail lying in a dumpster along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road near Forest Lakes Park in Ocklawaha about 11 p.m. Thursday, WCJB reported.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition with a bullet wound to the head.

About 8 a.m. the next morning, police responded to Southeast 94th Street and Southeast 188th Court, where they found the body of a 17-year-old boy on the side of the road, police said.

The body of the third victim, another 16-year-old girl, was discovered at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday in a vehicle belonging to Silvernail that was partially submerged in a lake near Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace.

The identities of the slain teens have not been released.

Sheriff Billy Woods asked for the public’s help in tracking down the person responsible for the shocking crimes, but also sought to reassure the community that rumors swirling about a possible serial killer are false.





“Someone out there knows something,” Sheriff Billy Woods said, but asked the public not to speculate. Fox35

“That is far from the truth. Now I have the facts of what we know right now — and I can give you that assurance. So do not speculate on social media,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

“Someone out there knows something. Word travels fast, but we want you to have accurate information and not rumors. Limited information is available right now because this case is active,” Woods said.

The sheriff also said his office cannot release some information about the heinous crimes, including to the families, because of legal restrictions and the ongoing probe, but he warned people not to spread misinformation.





Three teenagers were shot in Marion County over the past week. Fox35





Two victims were located relatively near to each other. Fox35

“So do not speculate on social media, because one of the things I want each of you to think of and try to remember when you start to type is that there are family members out there reading it. And some of you, you make s– up and it’s devastating to that family and you need to stop,” he said.

Police spokesman Zachary Moore also told The Post on Tuesday that investigators still “have no reason to believe this is anywhere near serial-killer level.”

Meanwhile, Silvernail has no brain activity and will be taken off life support so her organs can be donated, according to a GoFundMe account.





Layla Silvernail was shot in the head and will soon be taken off life support. GoFundMe





Silvernail was found lying in a dumpster near Forest Lakes Park. Fox35

“Layla is sixteen years old and has been playing softball all her life in Recreation and Travelball. She is the definition of a team player and an amazing athlete,” the fundraiser says.

“She loved the game of softball, was a great pitcher and could play any position her team needed. She uplifted all of her teammates! She has been taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed,” it adds.

Jenna Schmitt, a lifelong friend of Silvernail, told WCJB that she was “stunned” when she heard about the shooting.





The body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered on the side of the road. Fox35

“I had to go into the hallway. I kind of just broke down instantly when I heard what happened, but when I found out she was still alive, it kind of gave me hope,” she told the outlet.

“I’ve known Layla since I was two years old basically, maybe younger. My mom was best friends with her mom so it’s kind of like an emotional roller coaster ‘cause we’re still close to this day,” Schmitt added.

On Monday, crime scene technicians were at work in the Ocala National Forest to investigate the shootings over three consecutive days.





The body of the third victim, a 16-year-old girl, was discovered in a vehicle belonging to Silvernail that was partially submerged in a lake. Fox35

“As a parent, every parent should feel the same way as I do — in complete shock,” a resident told WESH. “I just hope we can find out what went wrong and help this community so our children will feel safe.”

Woods said his investigators are working around the clock to “diligently track down every possible lead.”

He added: “We are devastated by the families of these three teenagers, and we are dedicated to bringing whoever is responsible for these atrocious acts to justice.”