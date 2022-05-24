Five-star running back won’t make official visit to Ohio State, but says Buckeyes still high on the list

Richard Young is one of the most sought-after running backs in the 2023 class. He’s a five-star talent who has consistently been ranked as one of the best backs in the country. And at one point, Ohio State seemed to be leading the way in his recruitment.

Young released his top-10 a while back and the Buckeyes made that cut to no one’s surprise. However, since that time, Ohio State has been losing steam according to recruiting analysts, most of whom believe Young will end up landing in Tuscaloosa with Alabama.

Young did nothing to dispel those rumors as he released a statement on his personal Twitter account that he would not be taking an official visit to Ohio State. He then quickly follow that tweet up saying that the Buckeyes were still a top school on his list.

Curious to say the least. Not taking an official visit seems to be a bad sign for Ryan Day and Tony Alford. Or does the young man from Florida already know everything he needs to know about Columbus after visits to campus last year?

With Alabama seemingly widening its lead to land Young, this feels more like a shot to the Buckeye’s chances of signing the five-star talent than any positive spin we can make. Young will make official visits to ‘Bama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

Ohio State already has a commitment from Mark Fletcher who is the No. 8 ranked running back and are still actively recruiting Justice Haynes who is the No. 3 running back in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, so all is not lost.

