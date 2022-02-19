Five-star QB Arch Manning throws down a slam dunk

While everyone is worried about where Arch Manning will play football in his college career, the five-star quarterback is making stellar plays on the basketball court.

Manning displayed his athleticism as he threw down a two-handed slam dunk in transition, extending Isidore Newman’s early lead to 20-points.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class has many big-name programs after him. The timeline of his commitment is unclear but Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss have stood out to Manning. It was even reported this week that LSU and Florida were starting to get into the mix for the Manning sweepstakes.

The entire college football world awaits a decision for Manning but it seems he is content showing off his athleticism and skill set on the basketball court for the time being.

