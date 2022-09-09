Five-star point guard Olivia Olson commits to Michigan

On Thursday afternoon, elite 2024 point guard Olivia Olson announced her commitment to head coach Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan Wolverines.

Olson, a 6-foot point guard from Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, is the No. 3-ranked player in the class of 2024, according to ESPN. She becomes the program’s highest-rated recruit in school history.

Although coaches are unable to comment on recruits which are unsigned, the team subtly acknowledged the monumental commitment on its official twitter page.

Last month, Olson released a list of 10 schools which she had narrowed her recruitment down to. The list included women’s basketball powerhouses such as UConn and Stanford. Ultimately, the five-star guard settled with the Wolverines.

With the addition of the highest-rated recruit in program history, Kim Barnes Arico has a full head of steam on the recruiting trail. Coming off its best season in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team seems to be peaking both on the court, and in recruiting.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @ritchietmr

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram