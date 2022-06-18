Five-star OT Kadyn Proctor cuts his list to two, includes Alabama

About a week after his official visit to Tuscaloosa, five-star offensive tackle prospect Kadyn Proctor has decided to trim his list of schools down to just two.

The Iowa native announced Friday evening that he was now only considering his home state Hawkeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Not only has Proctor cut his list down but he has also canceled his official visits to Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan. Proctor will now visit Iowa June 24-26.

Nick Saban and Alabama must have made a fantastic impression on the 6-foot-6 320-pound prospect last weekend for him to make such a quick decision following his visit.

Iowa has long been considered the leader for Proctor but the timing of this decision tells me that Alabama may have a better chance at landing him than most originally thought.

Proctor made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday night.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Proctor’s recruitment and will provide updates as they happen.

