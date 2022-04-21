Five-star Notre Dame quarterback target sets visit to PAC-10 program

The Irish are looking for their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class and have their eyes set on one that resides just north of South Bend. Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the signal caller Marcus Freeman has set his sights on.

Over a year ago Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees offered a scholarship to Moore and he is coming off a visit to campus last month that by all accounts, went very well. Not well enough for Moore to shut down the process however, as he is set to visit Oregon next weekend, April 29th through May 1st according to a report from 247Sports Allen Trieu.

The Irish, along with LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon are considered some of the schools to be in the running for Moore’s signature.

