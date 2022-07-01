Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks announces top schools

Five-star David Hicks narrowed his list of college choices to seven teams Friday afternoon. The Texas Longhorns and defensive line coach Bo Davis made the cut for the Katy Paetow defensive tackle.

The Longhorns are a long shot to sign Hicks, whose list of college offers is as long as you would expect. He owns offers from just under 40 different schools. Texas A&M figures to be the favorite given their success along the defensive line in recent years.

Hicks’ list includes Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. According to 247Sports, the imposing defensive lineman has taken visits only to Michigan State, Miami, and Oregon.

A commitment from the nation’s best defensive lineman would increase Texas’ chances of building a good defense. If the Longhorns can convince him to come to Texas, Hicks could be one of the most impactful players to the 2023 class.

He is the No. 1 player in Texas and No. 5 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings.

