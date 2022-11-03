Five-star CB Desmond Ricks announces top 3 schools, sets commitment date

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks from IMG Academy released his top three schools on Thursday. The Chesapeake, Virginia native revealed he would choose Alabama, Florida, and LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder will announce his final decision on Dec. 23.

Ricks recently reclassified for the 2023 recruiting class and is currently the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 5 prospect in Florida. While he was a member of the 2024 class, Ricks was the No. 2 player in the country and the No. 1 cornerback.

The cornerback will take an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge to watch the Alabama-LSU game.

