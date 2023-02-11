Five-star basketball recruit trims list of schools on his birthday. UK doesn’t make the cut.

Naas Cunningham made good use of his birthday on Thursday.

The class of 2024 five-star small forward helped celebrate the day by releasing an updated list of schools that he’s considering for his college basketball future.

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound Cunningham — who is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite — trimmed his list of schools to five: Duke, Kansas, Memphis, Rutgers and UCLA.

That means schools like Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky who offered a scholarship to Cunningham are probably out of the running to land the highly coveted wing prospect.

Cunningham plays for Overtime Elite (OTE) as a scholarship player, which means he is forgoing a salary to maintain his college eligibility.

He is a teammate of 2023 UK signee Robert Dillingham on the Cold Hearts team.

On Thursday afternoon, the Herald-Leader spoke to Cunningham in Atlanta at the OTE facility to discuss his top five schools, and what Cunningham is looking for in a college program.

Cunningham has taken unofficial visits to Duke, Rutgers and UCLA, and is planning to take an unofficial visit to Memphis next week, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

He’s a New Jersey native who previously played at Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.) before going to OTE ahead of his junior season.

Conversation with Naas Cunningham

Q. What has the recruiting process and meeting all of the coaches been like for you?

It’s a fun experience, really getting to know the coaches, getting to know more about schools. It’s a big decision, that’s where you’re going to be playing and that’s a lifetime decision that you’re making. Really, I just feel like you’ve got to enjoy the process, let it all come to you, don’t rush it, don’t do anything too soon. It’s been treating me pretty good so far.

Q. How did you determine the final five schools in your list? What do you value in a college program?

Really, just the relationship that they built with me and my family. Obviously basketball history, coaches, environment, like everything. Even the little things, you’ve got to consider when it comes to stuff like that.

Q. How would you describe your skillset?

I’m athletic, can shoot the ball, playmake, can play defense, pretty much a three-and-D wing, versatile, do whatever I need to do to help my team win.

Q. Why was Overtime Elite the right fit for you?

Everything at OTE is set up to help us prepare for the next level. We have everything here that a high school would have, but more.

Q. What do you want to get better at while you’re here at Overtime Elite?

Definitely ball handling. That’s something I’ve been working on in the summer. I plan to continue working on it.

Q. What players do you watch highlights of or try to model your game after?

Big guards. Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, KD, Jayson Tatum, players like that.

Kentucky basketball class of 2024 recruiting update

With UK seemingly out of the race to recruit Cunningham, the Wildcats again will miss out on a top player in the 2024 class.

Shooting guard Ian Jackson picked North Carolina over Kentucky last month. Small forward Airious Bailey committed to Rutgers last month as well, and point guard Tahaad Pettiford committed to Auburn this month.

In late January, UK hosted class of 2024 shooting guard Tre Johnson — the top-ranked player in the class per the 247Sports Composite — for a visit during the weekend of Kentucky’s home game against Kansas.

The Wildcats are currently without a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.