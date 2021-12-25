Ranking Big Ten football recruiting classes after first day of early signing period

It wasn’t too much of a surprise, but many were still holding out hope that five-star 2023 wide receiver Zachariah Branch would have a change of heart and pick Ohio State over three other schools (Alabama, Oklahoma, and USC). In the end, though, Branch picked the school many thought he had been heavily leaning towards, USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Branch is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and 14th overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Though it would have been nice to keep the momentum going with the wide receiver room, wide receiver is one position Ohio State is in really good shape with. Sure, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are likely both headed to the NFL, but OSU returns some young talent ready to pick up where they left off. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back of course, and at some point, Julian Fleming is going to breakout along with guys like Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Emeka Egbuka.

Still, when they are keeping track of who wins recruiting battles, it’s never fun to be on the losing end. USC is getting one whale of a receiver and we wish Branch all the best.

