Five star 2023 QB prospect Jaden Rashada to announce commitment Sunday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top-ranked quarterback prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced his commitment date, which will be set for Sunday, June 26th, at 4:00 PM Eastern, 3:00 PM Central, and 1:00 PM Pacific on CBS Sports HQ. As a reminder, Rashada’s final five teams are listed as the following: Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, Ole Miss, and LSU.

Well known in the recruiting world, Rashada, who hails from Pittsburgh High School in Pittsburg, California, has rapidly shifted from a prediction standpoint, with his current 247 Crystal Ball prediction favoring the Miami Hurricanes. However, as we know every year, players tend to curb the trend of matching with their “expert predictions” on signing day.

Within my recent report of Jaden Rashada, during my evaluation, I described his ability at the quarterback position:

2023 Quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada has been a mover of sorts throughout his young playing career, starting out at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before leaving after his freshman season to attend Pittsburg High School located in Pittsburg, California. As a top prospect at the position, He is a natural passer who puts excellent touch on his balls and displays the ability to manipulate the pocket while possessing a dual-threat ability to escape when needed and shows excellent confidence while in the pocket.

With the Aggies still in contention for Rashada on the final day, the confidence for Jimbo Fisher and staff should be high, knowing that they’ve put in the work to get to this point, and have solidified themselves as one of the best recruiters in the country. Good luck to Jaden; we all can’t wait to see where he chooses (Gig ‘Em we hope..).

