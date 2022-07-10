Five shot at Coney Island boardwalk, one in critical condition

Five people were shot on the boardwalk in Coney Island early Sunday, including a 31-year-old man who was in critical condition after he was shot in the back, cops said.

The bullets flew at the Boardwalk and West 21st Street where a “large group” of people were gathering around 2 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

Two women – a 27-year-old and 26-year-old – were both shot in the left leg and taken to Lutheran Hospital. A 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg. They both took private means to NYU Langone Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition.

No description of the shooter was given, cops said. More than two dozen bullets were found on the scene.