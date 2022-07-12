Five reasons why the Pac-12 and Big 12 would make perfect partners

The Pac-12 needs some help to stay afloat. It may come via the Big 12, ACC or Mountain West, but commissioner George Kilavkoff requires a big helping hand.

Now that it’s almost two weeks after USC and UCLA announced they’d be leaving for the Big Ten in 2024, the Pac-12’s best option to recover appears to be a potential merger with the Big 12 — a conference the CU Buffs left just over 10 years ago.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News recently argued that the Pac-12 and Big 12 would make a strong pairing to “counteract” the SEC and Big Ten’s realignment. He outlined four reasons in particular as to why the Pac-12 and Big 12 are in similar boats this summer.

Wilner’s thoughts are outlined below, plus an extra reason for Colorado:

Loss of top brands

The Pac-12 will be without USC and UCLA in 2024, not dissimilar from the Big 12’s upcoming loss of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

Need to catch up with the Big Ten and SEC

In Wilner’s words:

Both are far behind the enhanced versions of the SEC and Big Ten competitively and financially.

Media contracts

Both have expiring media rights contracts (the Pac-12 in 2024, the Big 12 in 2025) that allow for changes to membership, structure and business models.

College Football Playoff implications

CFP trophy

Both are, like the ACC, scrambling for ways to secure spots in the expanded College Football Playoff (starting in 2026)

Renewed rivalries

For Colorado fans, getting to face Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State should be an added reason to rejoin the Big 12. Let’s just hope they’ll greet the Buffs graciously.

