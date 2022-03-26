Five potential landing spots for Cam Newton

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton has had it rough as of late.

After Newton was released by the New England Patriots last year before the start of the season, he hoped for a career rejuvenation with the team that drafted him in the Carolina Panthers. Things didn’t quite go to plan, though, and Newton was unable to completely win the starting job — he finished the year with 4 passing touchdowns, 4 rushing touchdowns, five interceptions and completed just 54 percent of his passes.

Newton will certainly be looking for a new home now that he’s a free agent. Whether that be back with Carolina or with another team, here are five places that could make use of the former NFL MVP:

Carolina Panthers

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start easy. It would be good business to bring Newton back to Carolina.

Aside from Newton’s presence in Carolina being the actual business side of that good business, it makes sense from a playing perspective, too. Newton is a veteran presence that could continue to help the likes of young quarterbacks like P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold, and he’d be a great option as a backup.

Newton knows the system, knows the staff, and is one of the best players in the franchise’s history. Why not keep him around?

Washington Commanders

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have their quarterback in Carson Wentz, but they’re coached by a familiar face.

Head coach Ron Rivera helped develop Cam Newton, and the two were a pair for much of the Panthers’ early success. After going to a Super Bowl with the former NFL MVP, it makes sense that Rivera could want Newton in a backup role in case the woes Carson Wentz has exhibited at his past two teams resurface once again in Washington.

Wentz is currently backed by Taylor Heinicke, but Rivera might want to bring in a more familiar face as he begins his rebuild in Washington.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost certain that quarterback Jimmy Garappolo will be gone in San Francisco. Trey Lance is their future, and right now, they’re left without a backup for the second-year quarterback.

Cam Newton could fit in here nicely. Newton could teach a lot to Lance, who is another quarterback who likes to use his legs, and the veteran presence behind him may help Lance develop into a long-term answer in San Francisco.

Newton would be unlikely to start here, but he could be a big help to the 49ers when their only other QB on the roster who isn’t Garoppolo is Nate Sudfeld.

Cleveland Browns

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Browns, like the 49ers, are facing a similar problem.

With the recent trade for Deshaun Watson, quarterback Baker Mayfield has lost the good graces of the organization and is demanding a trade. That leaves the Browns without a potential backup, and Newton could be a veteran presence who could fill that role nicely.

Not to mention that Watson will almost certainly be suspended by the NFL after 22 women filed civil lawsuits against him for sexual harassment and assault. The Browns will need a quarterback for however many games he doesn’t play, and Newton could be the player to do the job.

Denver Broncos

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade earlier this month, but they had to ship out quarterback Drew Lock to the Seahawks to make it happen. What’s more, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this week, leaving the Broncos with no one behind Wilson.

Newton would be a relatively cheap option for the Broncos to explore in lieu of those two quarterbacks. Both of them would be veterans and the Broncos likely feel very good about Wilson keeping the job, but Newton would not be a bad option for the team if they wanted a safety net in the event he could not play.

