‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adds Elizabeth Lail To Blumhouse Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Lail has joined the cast of Blumhouse’s feature take of videogame Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is currently shooting in New Orleans.

Lail can currently be seen in the comedy film Mack & Rita opposite Diane Keaton and Taylour Paige. She also recently wrapped the film Gonzo Girl directed by Patricia Arquette and starring Willem Dafoe based on the Cheryl Della Pietra novel.

Lail is best known for her lead role of Beck in Netflix’s smash hit You and recently starred as Jenny in NBC’s drama series Ordinary Joe. She also starred in STX Entertainment’s terrifying horror film, Countdown, the independent film Unintended, and had a recurring role in the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl.

As previously announced, Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Kat Conner Sterling and Mary Stuart Masterson have also been cast in Five Nights at Freddys. Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) is directing the film based on the popular game, and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s favorite animatronics to life.

Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. The film was written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Scott Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film. Beatriz Sequeira and Russell Binder are EPs.

