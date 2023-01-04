Five minors among eight found dead in home

Eight people — including five minors — were discovered dead inside a Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.

The three adults and five children were all found dead with gunshot wounds after officers with the Enoch Police Department visited a home on Albert Drive during a welfare check, authorities said.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” Enoch police said in a press release.

The ages of any of the five minors were not released by authorities. It is also unclear what the relationships between any of the victims are.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more information would be released at a later time.

Images from Fox 13 show police on the scene with part of the block taped off.

Enoch is a city of about 8,000 residents in southwest Utah and is around 100 miles from the borders of Nevada and Arizona.