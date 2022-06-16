Five fraternity brothers sentenced in Ohio student’s hazing death

Three former fraternity members were sentenced Thursday to prison time and two others were given house arrest in the 2021 hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, Daylen Dunson, 22, and Ben Boyers, 21, had all pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and hazing counts over the alcohol poisoning death of 20-year-old sophomore Stone Foltz following an off-campus event organized by the school’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in March 2021.

Niall Sweeney, 21, and Aaron Lehane, 21, both pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and hazing.

Foltz was forced to finish an entire bottle of alcohol and was later found unconscious by his roommate after members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

His roommate called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital and died three days later after he was pulled off life support.

Eight men were ultimately indicted in connection to Foltz’s death. Sentencing is still pending for three other fraternity members.

Cory and Shari Foltz, the parents of a Bowling Green State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident, stand outside of the Wood County Courthouse. J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune/AP

Prizel was sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years’ probation. Dunson received a 21-day jail term and three years of probation, while Sweeney was given a 14-day jail sentence and two years of probation, a judge ruled Friday. They were additionally sentenced to serve 28 days of house arrest.

Boyers and Lehane were each sentenced to 28 days of house arrest and two years’ probation.

Foltz’s parents, Shari and Cory Foltz, said in a Thursday statement “there will be no closure for our family until hazing is permanently eradicated on college campuses.”

With Post Wires