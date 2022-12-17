Five dogs attack electric worker as truck gets stuck in driveway, Mississippi cops say

An electric worker was attacked by five dogs after his truck got stuck in a client’s driveway, Mississippi deputies say.

Carroll County deputies said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, who works as a lineman for Delta Electric, was leaving a service call on Dec. 13 when his truck got stuck on the home’s long driveway. As he was walking the 100 yards back to the home, Rawles was “viciously attacked” by a pack of dogs from a neighbor’s home.

The home’s residents heard Rawles’ screams for help and came outside, the sheriff’s office said in a Dec. 14 news release. One of the residents brought his gun outside and fired a shot into the air to scare the dogs away, killing one of the dogs as he did so.

A neighbor who is a nurse also heard Rawles’ cries for help and came outside to offer help before medics arrived, deputies said. Rawles was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles south.

Rawles “suffered deep lacerations all over his body and lost a large amount of blood,” according to deputies. He had several hours of surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies said the owner put the remaining four dogs, described in the release as pit bulls, down after the attack. Charges against the owner are pending because he was not in compliance with the county’s pit bull ordinance.

The investigation is ongoing.

