Five dead in shooting at California church

Five people are dead after a man killed his family inside a California church before turning the weapon on himself on Monday, reports said.

The gunman fatally shot his three children, all under the age of 15, inside The Church of Sacramento at about 6 p.m., according to CBS13.

A witness reported seeing one victim being removed from the church, the report said.

A massive police presence from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department could be seen near the location Monday night as the scene remained active.

“Howe and Ethan and Howe and Cottage have a large police presence due to a shooting,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.