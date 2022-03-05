Five Cup teams have crew member ejected after inspection issues

NASCAR announced that five Cup teams failed pre-qualifying inspection twice and will have a pit crew member ejected and lose pit stall selection for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Failing inspection twice were the cars of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Josh Bilicki.

Ejected were:

Robert Smith, car chief for Harvick’s team

Matt Barndt, car chief for Elliott’s team

Cody Sauls, car chief for Burton’s team

Tony Manzer, car chief for Gilliland’s team

Nicholas Sowa, engineer for Bilicki’s team

Cup teams are scheduled to practice from 1:30 – 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday. Cup teams are scheduled to qualify from 2:05 – 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

