Fishermen charged after allegedly stuffing weights in fish at a tournament in Ohio

Associated Press

Tourists flock to Taiwan as COVID entry restrictions eased

Taiwan lifted all its COVID-19 entry restrictions on Thursday, allowing tourists unfettered access to the self-ruled island after over 2 1/2 years of border controls. Hong Kong and Taiwan, together with mainland China, required most visitors to complete a mandatory quarantine period throughout the pandemic, even as most countries reopened their borders to tourists. There are also no longer any restrictions on certain nationalities being allowed to enter Taiwan.