Fisher Stevens Teams With Sonoro To Launch Audio Imprint & Podcast Docs – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fisher Stevens, director of documentaries such as The Cove and Before The Flood, and his investigative journalist partners Steve Fishman and Dax-Devlon Ross have teamed with podcast company Sonoro.

Stevens and Fishman’s Orbit Media will develop a slate of three podcast documentaries with Sonoro and create an audio imprint.

Sonoro is the company behind podcasts such as Toxicomania, which is being adapted as a feature film for Paramount+ and Tejana, a true-crime podcast that is being adapted for television by Stephanie Beatriz.

The Sonoro x Orbit partnership will launch podcast docs first in Spanish then translated into other languages before being used as IP for other projects such as TV and film.

The first of the slate is Avenger / Skyvan, true story about Miriam Lewin, a survivor of the Argentine dictatorship’s concentration camps who set out to bring her torturers to justice – and succeeded.

The series is now in production in English and Spanish and uncovers long-buried truths about a country’s dark past. But at its core, Avenger is an account of one woman’s experience at the hands of a ruthless dictatorship and her relentless struggle to hold the regime accountable.

“Great audio stories have no boundaries,” said Stevens, who stars in HBO’s Succession and is best known for starring in the Short Circuit movies. “This podcast, Avenger, is one of those, a story that will grip audiences not just in the US but around the world, and not just in audio, but also on the screen.”

“By pairing Sonoro’s track record of creating culturally relevant, bilingual nonfiction podcasts with Fisher Stevens’ experience producing Oscar-winning documentaries, we have developed a slate of investigative series that shine a light on some of the world’s most compelling yet overlooked stories,” added Sonoro co-founder Camila Victoriano. “We’re excited to partner with Orbit to bring these amazing stories to life – in both audio and beyond.”

“I knew Sonoro was the perfect partner for this story,” added Orbit co-founder Steve Fishman. “At Orbit, we’re devoted to exceptional audio storytelling. No matter where those stories originate. We are storytellers without borders. And so is Sonoro.”

“With the podcast market growing exponentially and streamers expanding their international slates, Sonoro and Orbit are well positioned to super serve a broad audience across multiple media. “We are increasingly seeing the globalization of entertainment and Sonoro and Orbit will continue their great track record of making incredibly compelling shows that audiences love,” said UTA Head of Audio Oren Rosenbaum.

Sonoro and Orbit are repped by Weintraub Tobin and UTA, which also brokered the deal.