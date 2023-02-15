First trailer released for Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo’s love triangle rom-com ‘One True Loves’

[Source]

The first trailer and images have dropped for the upcoming rom-com drama flick “One True Loves,” starring Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey.

“One True Loves” is a modern twist on the classic love triangle story, adapted from author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name. Reid also wrote the script for the film alongside her husband, Alex Jenkins Reid.

Soo plays Emma, who moves on after the tragic death of her husband Jesse, played by Luke Bracey. Years later, as she prepares to marry her best friend Sam, played by Liu, Jesse reappears, forcing her to choose between two men she loves dearly.

Australian actor Bracey is best known for his work on Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis” and Netflix’s “Holidate.” Soo, who rose to stardom playing Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” is a theater powerhouse, having collected two Grammy Awards and nominations for a Tony Award and Primetime Emmy. Liu is known for projects such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Kim’s Convenience” and the upcoming “Barbie” movie from Greta Gerwig.

More from NextShark: China to screen Marvel movies for first time since 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Andy Fickman serves as director. “Bones” star Michaela Conlin and Lauren Tom from “Friends” and “The Joy Luck Club” also act in the film.

“One True Loves” is set to hit theaters on April 7, with a digital release scheduled for April 14 and an On Demand release on April 28.

Check out the trailer and some of the first look images below:

More from NextShark: Arden Cho to star as ‘fierce’ lawyer fighting to become first Asian junior partner at law firm in new Netflix series

More from NextShark: ‘Shang-Chi’ director wants Jackie Chan to be in the sequel

More from NextShark: Vanessa Hudgens engaged to pro baseball star Cole Tucker