First Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Drops – The Hamden Journal

Marvel Studios has dropped the trailer for The Marvels during Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America giving fans a peek at the 33rd film in the MCU.

The upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 10, sees Brie Larson reprise her role of Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers.

She is joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau who was introduced in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan, in Ms. Marvel completes the trio of stars.

Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels in what is the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The film will directly follow the events of the post-credits scene from the Ms. Marvel series.

Ahead of the trailer being released, Marvel Studios released an audio teaser under the banner: “BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space”.

Various voices could be heard against sounds of interference and static.

Someone sounding like Monica Rambeau is heard saying, “Hello?” while Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury asks, “Where is Captain Rambeau?”. The first voice then says, “What the?” before the audio fades out amid static.