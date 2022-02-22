First Trailer Features Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Engagement

The Kardashian-Jenner family is returning to TV.

Hulu released the first official trailer for The Kardashians on Monday night, featuring big moments in the lives of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner since they ended E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer. The clip aired during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

“Can you believe this is day one?” Kim says as they gather to film their new series.

The new trailer includes footage of Kim preparing to host Saturday Night Live and highlights from Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker in October.

“This makes me so happy,” Kris tells the couple after the proposal.

“She’s never had a reaction like that for me and it’s happened a few times,” Kim quips.

But while Barker is seen several times throughout the trailer, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, is noticeably missing from the clip. Kourtney and Scott share sons Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7, and daughter Penelope Scott, 9.

As for the rest of the family, the Hulu series will pick up where the E! cameras left off with Kim, 41, pursuing her dreams to be an attorney all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. Her relationship with the rapper has taken a turn since she filed for divorce last February and in December requested to be declared legally single. The mom of four has also been dating SNL star Pete Davidson, whom she was first romantically linked to in October.

There was no mention of West or their pending divorce in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson recently confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. He apologized to Khloé, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols. Khloé and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently last June.

Story continues

Hulu previously released the first teaser for the famous family’s upcoming series on Dec. 31 and revealed that the title would simply be The Kardashians. The streaming giant recently announced the April 14 premiere date in early February.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” the synopsis for the new series reads. “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

RELATED: Hulu’s ‘Rivetingly Honest’ The Kardashians Series Announces Premiere Date

The family previously starred in E!’s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu. New episodes will air every Thursday.