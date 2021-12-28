First Teaser Trailer, Netflix To Launch In 2022 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your compelling first teaser trailer and images from season four of hit Israeli series Fauda.

The Yes Studios drama, which is in mid-production, is scheduled to launch on Israel’s Yes TV in mid 2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

The 10-episode season, which looks to be bigger and more international than the three previous seasons, will introduce new threats and new cast members; Doron, played by series co-creator Lior Raz (6 Underground) and the team face simultaneous unrest on two fronts – by Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.

Fauda 4

Elia Spinopolos



In addition to Raz, the new season will also see returning cast members Itzik Cohen (as Captain Ayub) Rona-Lee Shimon (Nurit) Idan Amedi (Sagi) Doron Ben David (Steve) Yaacov Zada Daniel (Eli) and Meirav Shirom (Dana). New actors joining the cast include Inbar Lavi (Lucifer) Mark Ivanir (Barry) Amir Boutrous (The Crown) Lucy Ayoub and Loai Noufi (Hashoter Hatov).

Fauda, which means ‘chaos’ in Arabic, launched on Netflix in 2016, and has since become one of Israel’s most well known series internationally. With this upcoming season, the show will become the country’s longest-running action series.

Fauda 4

Elia Spinopolos



The drama was co-created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and is produced by Liat Benasuly and Yes TV. Noah Stollman returns as head writer and is joined by Omri Givon (Hostages) who is directing all episodes.

Tel Aviv-based Yes Studios handles international sales.