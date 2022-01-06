First snow of 2022 in Tokyo

NextShark

Giant tuna in Japan sells for whopping $146,000

A bluefin tuna was sold for about 16.88 million yen (approximately $146K) at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction in Japan. It was sold on Jan. 5 to Yukitaka Yamaguchi, the president of Yamayuki, a Japanese intermediary wholesaler and a Michelin-starred Onodera Group sushi restaurant, according to The Korea Times. The first annual auction of the year is held at Tokyo’s largest fish market, where fish wholesalers make a tradition of participating in the event in hopes of bringing in good luck and gaining publicity.