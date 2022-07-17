First round order, time, TV and streaming info for Sunday

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect date for the MLB draft.

Major League Baseball’s 2022 amateur draft begins Sunday, July 17 in Los Angeles, part of All-Star Week for the second season in a year.

The Baltimore Orioles have the first overall pick for the second time in four years, having gone 52-110 last season, tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the worst record in baseball. Baltimore “won” the tiebreaker, which went all the way back to 2019 records since the teams both went 25-35 in 2020.

Some of the top prospects in this year’s draft are the children of MLB stars, including high school outfielder Druw Jones (son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw) and high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (son of seven-time All-Star Matt).

Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s draft:

2022 MLB draft time, TV, streaming info

The draft begins on Sunday evening 7 p.m. ET, with the first round, second round, two competitive balance rounds and compensation picks.

MLB Network will provide complete coverage and ESPN will air the first round on television. The rest of the night’s picks will stream on MLB.com

Day 2, Monday: Rounds 3-10, 2 p.m.

Day 3, Tuesday: Rounds 11-20, 2 p.m.

2022 MLB draft first round order

First round

  1. Baltimore Orioles

  2. Arizona Diamondbacks

  3. Texas Rangers

  4. Pittsburgh Pirates

  5. Washington Nationals

  6. Miami Marlins

  7. Chicago Cubs

  8. Minnesota Twins

  9. Kansas City Royals

  10. Colorado Rockies

  11. New York Mets (compensation for failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker)

  12. Detroit Tigers

  13. Los Angeles Angels

  14. New York Mets

  15. San Diego Padres

  16. Cleveland Guardians

  17. Philadelphia Phillies

  18. Cincinnati Reds

  19. Oakland Athletics

  20. Atlanta Braves

  21. Seattle Mariners

  22. St. Louis Cardinals

  23. Toronto Blue Jays

  24. Boston Red Sox

  25. New York Yankees

  26. Chicago White Sox

  27. Milwaukee Brewers

  28. Houston Astros

  29. Tampa Bay Rays

  30. San Francisco Giants

  31. Colorado Rockies (for losing Trevor Story)

  32. Cincinnati Reds (for losing Nick Castellanos)

Competitive balance round A

  • 33. Baltimore Orioles

  • 34. Arizona Diamondbacks

  • 35. Kansas City Royals

  • 36. Pittsburgh Pirates

  • 37. Cleveland Guardians

  • 38. Colorado Rockies

  • 39. San Diego Padres

The Dodgers’ first pick was pushed back from No. 30 to No. 40 as a luxury tax penalty.

Top 2022 MLB draft prospects

  • Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS (Ga.)

  • Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

  • Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

  • Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays HS (Ga.)

  • Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly

  • Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

  • Jacob Berry, 3B/OF, Louisiana State

  • Jace Jung, 2B, Texas Tech

  • Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech

  • Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary’s Prep (Mich.)

Past No. 1 overall picks

  • 2021: Henry Davis, Pirates

  • 2020: Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

  • 2019: Adley Rutschman, Orioles

  • 2018: Casey Mize, Tigers

  • 2017: Royce Lewis, Twins

  • 2016: Mickey Moniak, Phillies

  • 2015: Dansby Swanson, Diamondbacks

  • 2014: Brady Aiken, Astros (didn’t sign)

  • 2013: Mark Appel, Astros

  • 2012: Carlos Correa, Astros

  • 2011: Gerrit Cole, Pirates

  • 2010: Bryce Harper, Nationals

  • 2009: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

  • 2008: Tim Beckham, Rays

  • 2007: David Price, Rays

