First Round Mock Draft Post-Senior Bowl 1-32

2022 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl week is over. Who are the hot names and who moved up the mock draft board after all the practices? Here's our latest look at the first round.

2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Senior Bowl

And now it gets really fun.

The Senior Bowl was the next big step in the process with the workouts and the NFL Scouting Combine – coming March 1st – up next. The Senior Bowl game itself doesn’t really matter, but the practices sure did.

Who generated the biggest buzz around Mobile, and did the week change some things up? Yeah, in a big way.

Here’s the latest edition of our NFL Mock Draft with the deeper dive coming after the Super Bowl next week.

The last two are in alphabetical order depending on who wins the Super Bowl.

31-32 Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT/OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

This might be a tad bit too early, but for a team that needs more offensive help to protect Joe Cool, Johnson is as solid as they come late in the first. He proved in Mobile he’s ready to handle the work.

31-32 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: Edge Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Could the Lions really go with another pass rusher if it goes all in with Kayvon Thibodeaux at the 2? Yup. There won’t be any quarterbacks here to jump on, and Johnson showed this week just how much of a must have he is.

30 Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Bernard Raimann, Central Michigan

More O line, more O line, more O line. Raimann will be an interesting call. He could slide to the early third, or someone might fall in love and take him in the top 20. The skills are there.

29 Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Anything interesting happening in Miami? It’s this simple. No matter what, Miami needs more pop and firepower. Pair the speed of Dotson with Jaylen Waddle, and look out.

28 Green Bay Packers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

This all depends on who’s still around, but no matter what, the Packers need to keep pumping in the receiver options even if Aaron Rodgers isn’t around to enjoy them.

27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT/OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Obviously the Tampa Bay thing just got funky with the retirement of 12, but that can be fixed in free agency if the Kyle Trask era isn’t about to begin. Green might not be a QB, but he’ll be a solid ten-year pro for the interior line.

26 Tennessee Titans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Drake London, USC

The Titans need more help around AJ Brown, and Julio Jones just isn’t it. Here’s the big wide receiver to add more pop to the attack.

25 Buffalo Bills

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

He went from being a first rounder to a must-have first rounder after the Senior Bowl practices before an ankle injury.

24 Dallas Cowboys

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Cowboys will take whatever top corner is still on the board. For all of the amazing things Trevon Diggs does, this secondary needs more help.

23 Arizona Cardinals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Flip a coin here between Booth and Washington’s Trent McDuffie. There’s a high risk, high reward thing with Booth, but he’ll look fantastic over the next few months in workouts.

22 Las Vegas Raiders

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

He’ll slide a bit with all of the buzz about Trevor Penning, but the Raiders will need as many offensive linemen as they can get in this draft. They’ll take the best on the board.

21 New England Patriots

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Bill Belichick might not have a whole lot of luck drafting wide receivers early, but he knows his tight ends. There will never be another Gronk, but McBride has become a must-get safety valve for someone with a young quarterback.

20 Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

There’s no way Linderbaum lasts this long … maybe. Interior lineman is a luxury for most of the teams picking in the top 20. The Steelers need a quarterback, but first they’ve got to rebuild the O line to block for Najee. The franchise doesn’t have any luck with centers, does it?

19 Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Opinions on Hill will be all over the place – he could slide to the early second – but the Eagles need defensive back help, and Hill is a right-pick-right-guy-right-time selection as the team’s third 1st rounder.

18 New Orleans Saints

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

If it’s not Matt Corral at the 11 to the Commies – uh, Commanders – it’ll be Pickett. He’s a good prospect who’ll be a fine pro, but he’s not going to show off the same pop as Malik Willis in the workout process.

17 Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Take your pick of several good defensive tackles available here. This is the Good Value section for the big guys in the middle.

16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Draft him, wait for the knee to get right, enjoy the payoff. He’s the first receiver off the board if he didn’t tear his ACL in the National Championship.

15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

The Eagles will take a pass rusher with one pick, and a wide receiver with another – assuming they stay put. Karlaftis might not be as flashy as some of the top Edge guys, but he’s a true defensive end who fits.

14 Baltimore Ravens

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Senior Bowl helped cement him as the likely next big tackle off the board after the first wave of stars are gone.

13 Cleveland Browns

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Browns can work on defensive tackle a little bit later. They need a whole lot more reliable receiving help, and it starts here.

12 Minnesota Vikings

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Oh, the process. Stingley seemed like a sure-thing top five overall pick last year at this time, but it’s been a few years since he dominated and he should slide out of the top ten. Minnesota won’t mind.

11 Washington Commanders

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Matt Corral

Flip a coin between Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral. Pickett is the safer, steadier call, but Corral offers more versatility.

10 New York Jets (from Seattle)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Yeah, Gardner might be top five once we’re all done with the Mock Draft process, and he could even go to the Jets at 4. They’ve got to improve the secondary, and the best corner on the board does the instantly.

9 Denver Broncos

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Where is he going to play, inside or out? It doesn’t matter. He’s a do-it-all-defender who won’t get out of the top ten.

8 Atlanta Falcons

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Atlanta’s eternal search for more pass rushers continues. The best one on the board is gone in a snap.

7 New York Giants (from Chicago)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Assuming the Giants go offensive line with the 5, it’s pass rusher here – unless Kayvon Thibodeaux slides. Lloyd might not be the exact type of pass rushing linebacker the Giants might be looking for, but he’s a force on the inside.

6 Carolina Panthers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Kenny Pickett ruled the Senior Bowl, but Willis was the one who had everyone talking in the practices. The tools, the talent, the upside, the personality – Willis showed it all to the scouts.

5 New York Giants

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

It’s either Ekownu or Evan Neal. Whichever one slides gets snapped up.

4 New York Jets

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Defensive back, defensive back, defensive back. Hamilton is the safety everyone will want, but CB Ahmad Gardner out of Cincinnati could go this high.

3 Houston Texans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

He’s not moving past the 3, and he might be No. 1 overall. There’s a chance Detroit – even though it doesn’t need a tackle – could take him and shuffle some things around.

2 Detroit Lions

2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Like Jacksonville, Detroit will likely try to move down out of this pick. Thibodeaux seems the be cooling off, but he’s one big workout away from changing the narrative.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Jaguars will push to trade out of the spot, but they need a pass rusher if they stick around.

