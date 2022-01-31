First Round Mock Draft Post-Championship 1-32

2022 NFL Draft: The first 30 picks are set with the last two to be determined after the Super Bowl. Here’s our latest look at the first round after the conference championships.
2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Conference Championship
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
Things have changed up a wee bit in this week’s latest mock draft – the post-conference championship version.
With several coaches being hired, different philosophies at play, and with the quarterback carousel about to spin out of control with Tom Brady retiring – maybe – this is getting more and more interesting.
The last two are in alphabetical order depending on who wins the Super Bowl.
31-32 Cincinnati Bengals
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
31-32 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
30 Kansas City Chiefs
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Bernard Raimann, Central Michigan
29 Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
28 Green Bay Packers
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT/OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
26 Tennessee Titans
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
25 Buffalo Bills
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Drake London, USC
24 Dallas Cowboys
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
23 Arizona Cardinals
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
22 Las Vegas Raiders
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
21 New England Patriots
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
20 Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
19 Philadelphia Eagles
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia
18 New Orleans Saints
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
17 Los Angeles Chargers
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
16 Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
14 Baltimore Ravens
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
13 Cleveland Browns
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
12 Minnesota Vikings
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
11 Washington Football Team
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
10 New York Jets (from Seattle)
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
9 Denver Broncos
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
8 Atlanta Falcons
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
7 New York Giants (from Chicago)
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE David Ojabo, Michigan
6 Carolina Panthers
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
5 New York Giants
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
4 New York Jets
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
3 Houston Texans
2022 Mock Draft First Call: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
2 Detroit Lions
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
1 Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
