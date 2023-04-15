First-round bracket, schedule, how to watch games

NBA playoffs: Here’s the full first-round schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s finally time for playoff basketball.

A thrilling 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament wrapped up with the Miami Heat beating the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and the Minnesota Timberwolves taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim the final playoff spot in the West.

The Heat and Timberwolves’ reward for making it out of the play-in? A date with the top team in their respective conferences.

With the bracket set, here’s what to know about the first round of the playoffs.

When do the 2023 NBA playoffs start?

The playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15.

How do the NBA playoffs work?

All playoff series are best of seven with the higher seed holding home-court advantage. The higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, while the lower seed gets Games 3, 4 and 6.

There is no reseeding in the NBA playoffs. So the winner of the 1-8 matchup meets the winner of the 4-5 series in the second round, while the winner of the 2-7 matchup meets the winner of the 3-6 series.

What are the 2023 NBA playoff matchups?

East

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

West

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

What is the schedule for the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs?

Here are the updated schedules for each first-round series (all times Western, * = if necessary):

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat at Bucks, April 16, 2:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Heat at Bucks, April 19, 6 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, April 22, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, April 24, TBD, TBD

*Game 5: Heat at Bucks, April 26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Bucks at Heat, April 28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Heat at Bucks, April 30, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Hawks at Celtics, April 15, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, April 18, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, April 21, 4 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, April 23, 4 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, April 25, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, April 27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, April 29, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Nets at Sixers, April 15, 10 a.m., ESPN

Game 2: Nets at Sixers, April 17, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Sixers at Nets, April 20, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sixers at Nets, April 22, 10 a.m., TNT

*Game 5: Nets at Sixers, April 24, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Sixers at Nets, April 27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Nets at Sixers, April 29, TBD, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Game 1: Knicks at Cavaliers, April 15, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, April 18, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, April 21, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, April 23, 10 a.m., ABC

*Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, April 26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, April 28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, April 30, TBD, TBD

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets, April 16, 7:30 p.m, TNT

Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, April 19, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, April 21, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, April 23, 6:30 p.m., TNT,

*Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, April 25, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, April 27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, April 29, TBD, TNT

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Grizzlies, April 16, 12 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, April 19, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, April 22, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, April 24, TBD, TBD

*Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, April 26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, April 28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, April 30, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Warriors at Kings, April 15, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Warriors at Kings, April 17, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Kings at Warriors, April 20, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, April 23, 12:30 p.m., ABC

*Game 5: Warriors at Kings, April 26, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Kings at Warriors, April 28, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Warriors at Kings, April 30, TBD, TBD

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1: Clippers at Suns, April 16, 5 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Clippers at Suns, April 18, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Suns at Clippers, April 20, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, April 22, 12:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Clippers at Suns, April 25, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Suns at Clippers, April 27, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Clippers at Suns, April 29, TBD, TBD