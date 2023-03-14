First Republic stock’s soars a record 58%, but recovers only about one-fifth what it lost the past 3 days

While some of the hardest-hit regional bank stocks are posting record one-day rallies, the gains look a bit less impressive when compared with the beating they took over the previous three sessions. Shares of First Republic Bank FRC rocketed $18.05, or 57.8%, in morning trading Tuesday, which was more than quadruple the percentage of their previous record one-day rally of 12.9% on March 17, 2020. But considering the stock had plummeted $83,79, or 72.9%, over the previous three sessions in the wake of recent bank failures, Tuesday’s bounce has retraced just 21.5% of that selloff. Among other big bouncers, shares of Western…