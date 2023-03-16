First Republic Bank slides another 15% premarket after reports it’s mulling a possible sale

First Republic Bank stock FRC tumbled another 15% in premarket trade Thursday, amid reports it’s exploring its strategic options, including a potential sale of the company. Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that the San Francisco-based bank, which has been caught up in the jitters sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week and two other lenders, was downgraded into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings on Wednesday, citing concerns about deposit flight to bigger banks perceived to be safer. A spokesperson for First Republic declined comment to MarketWatch. JP Morgan said early Thursday that…