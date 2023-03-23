Fed Officials See Peak in Interest Rates This Year, FOMC Minutes Show

First Republic and PacWest Bancorp Stocks Rebound After Post-Fed Losses

by

Regional bank stocks looked set to rebound early Thursday as the market digested remarks made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Citigroup


(ticker: C) CEO Jane Fraser added her vote of confidence into the mix, as she said the banking system is “pretty sound,” at the Economic Club of Washington Wednesday. “This is not a credit crisis. This is a situation where a few banks have some problems and it’s better to make sure we nip that in the bud,” she said, according to several reports.