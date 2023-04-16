First Quarter Earnings: Gloomy, with a Silver Lining.

Text size





Earnings season has begun to less-than-great expectations. Jonathan Golub,

Credit Suisse

’s

chief U.S. equity strategist, agrees that investors have lots to worry about. Historically, first-quarter earnings-per-share estimates tend to fall 4.2% on average in the three months before earnings season. This year, they’re off 6.6%.

That tracks the pattern of recent quarters. In February, Golub highlighted how 2022’s fourth quarter was the worst in 24 years in terms of earnings revisions. While forecasts fell broadly, energy led with a 10.8% decline.

As Golub notes, revenue is projected to climb 1.7% in the first quarter, with only tech in the S&P 500 index expected to record a sales decline. Yet margins may fall almost 10% across most sectors. That’s not a new trend. Many companies have grappled with margin pressure in recent quarters as inventory backlogs, inflation, and consumer-shopping patterns cut into profits.

Still, there are reasons for hope. Golub notes that profits are likely to hit bottom in the second quarter and turn positive by the fourth. Some early reporters have offered upbeat results: Twenty out of the 21 have beaten expectations by an average 10.9%. And the first quarter saw some unexpectedly strong economic data, which could point to better-than-anticipated earnings.

In any case, expect a focus on bank earnings, with investors seeking reassurance about more than just the industry’s fortunes: Big banks such as

JPMorgan Chase



and

Wells Fargo

,

he says, as well as

Berkshire Hathaway

,

should lead S&P 500 EPS growth. Both JPMorgan and Wells beat on Friday.

Write to Teresa Rivas at [email protected]

Last Week

An Inflation Break

Stocks were mixed as the week began, with

Apple



falling on reports of a personal-computer sales slump. News on inflation was good: Consumer prices rose below expectations at 5% in March, and producer prices’ 12-month gain sank to 2.7%. Investors got the jitters over a March Fed staff suggestion of a “mild recession” after the banking crisis, but stocks rallied. For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, to 33,886.47; the S&P 500 gained 0.79%, to 4137.64; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.29%, to 12,123.47.

Bank On It

JPMorgan Chase



led off first-quarter earnings reports for big banks, beating on revenue, earnings, and even deposits.

Citigroup



and

Wells Fargo



also topped forecasts. The results eased fears lingering from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The large banks, at least, look well equipped to deal with near-term headwinds.

The Practice of War

China conducted military exercises around Taiwan after a Taiwanese official met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington. Nearby, the U.S. and the Philippines conducted their own joint war games. The U.S. also sent a nuclear-powered submarine to the eastern Mediterranean, as tensions with Iran ratcheted up. After police arrested Islamic worshipers at the Al-Aksa Mosque in Jerusalem during Ramadan, Israel was hit by missile attacks from Gaza, southern Lebanon, and Syria. Israel retaliated.

The Intelligence Leak

A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested on Thursday for allegedly leaking highly classified intelligence documents. a security breach that threatens U.S. efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Separately, Bloomberg reported that Russian President Putin had personally approved the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Abortion and the FDA

A federal judge in Texas declared an abortion pill, approved by the Food and Drug Administration 23 years ago, illegal, then stayed the ruling for a week pending an appeal. A federal judge in Washington state said the pill was legal and challenged the Texas ruling. Now, the case—and the FDA’s power to approve drugs—could be heading to the Supreme Court.

Annals of Deal Making

A group of Democratic lawmakers asked the Department of Justice to investigate last year’s

Warner Bros. Discovery



merger for antitrust violations…The Wall Street Journal reported that

Exxon Mobil



is considering a bid for

Pioneer Natural Resources

,

a shale driller with a $54 billion market cap…Gold miner

Newmont



hiked its all-shares bid for Australia’s

Newcrest



from $17 billion to $19.5 billion. Newmont founded Newcrest in 1966, and spun it off in the 1990s…

Tupperware Brands



hired financial advisors to deal with a cash crunch…A group led by Apollo Global co-founder Josh Harris bought the Washington Commanders for $6 billion, the highest price ever for an NFL franchise….Elon Musk’s Twitter merged with X Corp., a shell company, in an apparent step to build what Musk has called his “everything app.”

Write to Robert Teitelman at [email protected]