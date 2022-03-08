‘First Prince I’ve Seen,’ Says Former Bull Rider

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

Joe Giddins – WPA Pool/Getty Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s first rodeo?

The Duke of Sussex, 37, was spotted taking in the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend, where he watched bull riding events.

“Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!” read a caption on a photo posted by Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid on Monday (which you can see here).

Former bull rider turned trainer Cory Melton’s company Melton Bull Co also shared (but later deleted) the image, writing, “Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week … We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I’ve seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag….”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Gotham/GC Images Prince Harry

Although it appears that Prince Harry rode solo to the big event, this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that he’s ventured out to an iconic American experience since relocating to California with Meghan Markle in 2020.

His surprise rodeo visit comes shortly after his and Princess Eugenie’s appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles last month, where he also visited the L.A. Rams locker room after their come-from-behind victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prince Harry and Meghan, 40, also had a Hollywood outing in late February at the NAACP Image Awards, where they accepted the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

Through the couple’s Archewell Foundation, which they launched in 2020, Harry and Meghan have supported efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and focused their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting for racial justice.

During the couple’s speech, Harry thanked the Black community for “welcoming me so warmly,” while Meghan, who brought her mom Doria Ragland to the awards show, said she “couldn’t be prouder.”