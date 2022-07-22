First Poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Teases an Explosive Thriller

One year from today, the world will play witness to two major new films: one is Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” and the other is Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” While we’ve seen plenty of looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling all dolled up for the former, Universal chose today to drop the first “Oppenheimer” poster for Nolan’s highly anticipated new film.

The one-sheet may not be exactly what many are expecting from a movie about the man who invented the atomic bomb – and yet it’s also in lockstep with Nolan’s approach to genre. While “Dunkirk” was a World War II film, it was largely a dramatic thriller. And “Oppenheimer” looks to be eschewing the traditional biopic route in favor of something officially described as an “epic thriller.”

To that end, this explosive poster gets the job done. Check it out below.

Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a story that “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” Nolan wrote and directed the film, reuniting with his “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and “Tenet” cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema to shoot the film with a combination of IMAX 65mm film and 65-mm large format photography including – for the first time ever – sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography.

The ensemble cast includes Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett as pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Eherenreich and Matthew Modine also star.

Universal Pictures will distribute “Oppenheimer” theatrically worldwide and will release the film in North American theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Nolan.