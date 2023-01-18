First ‘NCIS’ Crossover With LA & Hawai’i Spinoffs Scores Big Ratings – The Hamden Journal

Prepare yourself for more crossovers, NCIS fans, because the latest one didn’t do half-bad for CBS.

Monday’s first-ever crossover between NCIS and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i helped boost the eye’s viewership averages in delayed viewing. The 20-year-old mothership posted the night’s top seven-day playback in viewers (11.25 million) making it Monday’s No. 1 non-sports primetime program in viewers with a best seven-day audience since January 24, 2022, according to Nielsen results.

NCIS: Hawai’i picked up an additional 3.19m viewers in live plus seven-day playback (10.55m from 7.36m). That’s the show’s best seven-day Monday audience ever.

And NCIS: Los Angeles added 3.16m viewers (9.96m from 6.80m) in live plus seven-day playback from live plus same day ratings. That was NCIS: LA’s best seven-day viewers delivery since March 17, 2019.

The story followed the franchise agents as they tracked down a hitman. NCIS‘ Gary Cole, Wilmer Vilderrama and Brian Dietzen did double-duty on the other shows, as did NCIS: LA‘s Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J and Hawaii‘s Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Noah Mills.