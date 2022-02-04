First-Look Video During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony – The Hamden Journal

NBCUniversal is using the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony to highlight the extravagant plumage of its nascent streaming service Peacock.

The company is airing a new first-look video of its upcoming and returning titles during the kick off of the event in Beijing, which will be airing across NBC, Peacock, CNBC and USA Network.

New footage includes Last Light, starring Lost’s Matthew Fox in his first TV role in over a decade, as well as Queer As Folk and Vampire Academy.

The video is heavy on footage from Bel-Air, which launches on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13) and Angelyne, which is coming later this year. It also includes footage of Joe Exotic drama Joe vs Carole, which launches on March 3, Craig Robinson’s Killing It, which premieres in April, Lorne Michaels-EPed Bust Down, which launches on March 10.

How To Watch The Beijing Olympics Online And On TV

Elsewhere, there’s a look at Pitch Perfect, The Best Man: The Final Chapter, Rutherford Falls, Wolf Life Me, The Missing, and The Undeclared War.

It comes after Comcast boss Brian Roberts revealed that the company is planning to increase spending on Peacock to $3B this year and ramping up to $5B next year. Roberts also revealed during its recent fourth-quarter investor call that Peacock’s premium tier has 9M stand-alone subscribers with an additional 7M subs coming via bundled offerings on Comcast’s platforms and those of other pay-TV distributors.