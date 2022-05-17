First-Look Image From Ship Horror Pic – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look image from supernatural horror-mystery The Queen Mary, starring Alice Eve and Joel Fry. The title, which is from The Woman In Black outfit White Horse Pictures, is directed by Dracula Untold helmer Gary Shore.

Rocket Science is shopping the title at the Cannes market this week and will show a promo at an invitation-only buyer screening.

The project follows three interwoven stories covering the violent disintegration of two families onboard a ship in 1938 and present day. Shooting took place aboard the actual Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan wrote the script with revisions by Gary Shore. The film is produced by Brett Matthew Tomberlin (Winchester) of Imagination Design Works, Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science, Lars Sylvest, and Nigel Sinclair and Nicholas Ferrall of White Horse Pictures (The Woman in Black).