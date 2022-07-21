First Look Image For ‘The Last Video Store’: – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UK distribution and production company Blue Finch Films has released a first look image for Vancouver-based directorial duo Cody Kennedy and Tim Rutherford’s fantasy drama The Last Video Store as it wraps shooting in the Canadian port city of Hamilton.

Described as a “love letter to the era of the video store”, the film revolves around a young woman who takes a collection of old video tapes to one of the last video stores in the world.

Unbeknownst to her, she is in possession of a legendary “cursed tape” that holds the power to connect the real world with another dimension in which B-movie fantasies are reality. When she and the video store owner unwittingly reawaken its curse, a raft of cinematic villains is unleashed.

The film, which was selected for the Frontières co-Production market of Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival in 2020, is Kennedy and Tim Rutherford’s debut feature and expands a string of shorts around the same theme.

The production reteams the directors with actors Kevin Martin and Josh Lenner and also introduces Vanessa “Yaayaa” Adams in her first big screen role.

Greg Jeffs at NJC Picture Co and Laurence Gendron at Genco Pictures lead produce with and executive producers comprising Michael Baker (On The Count Of Three), Brendan McNeill (Queen Of Spades), Patrick White and Ari Taub as well as Mike Chapman and Simon Crowe under the banner of Blue Finch Films.

Blue Finch Film is also handling international and is working on a festival launch for early 2023.