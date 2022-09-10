First Look At Unveiled At D23 Expo – The Hamden Journal

“You are a Mandalorian no more,” Pedro Pascal’s titular character is told in the first trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Watch it above.

It seems that’s not the only point of contention as we see scenes that seem to suggest an internecine war among those in the helmeted sect. We also hear Katie Sackhoff’s character Bo-Katan Kryze refer to them as a “cult.”

Sackhoff is returning to the series for Season 3 alongside newcomers Christopher Lloyd (in a guest-starring role), Nick Nolte in a voiceover role as the alien ugnaught Kuill. Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Morrison will also be returning.

During the Star Wars Day celebration earlier this year, lead Pedro Pascal shared only three words to describe the upcoming third season of the Disney+ series: “Action. Spectacle. Surprises.”

You can see the cast’s D23 hugfest below.

Mando is here.

In fact, all of #TheMandalorian main cast are here at #D23 …& it’s a hugfest for Pedro Pascal & the gang pic.twitter.com/SAUyN7a2h0 — Dominic Patten (@The Hamden JournalDominic) September 10, 2022

Season 3 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian will debut in February.