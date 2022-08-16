First look at Tim Burton’s Addams Family serie

Anjelica Huston is kissed by Raul Julia in a scene from the film ‘The Addams Family’, 1991. (Photo by Orion/Getty Images)

Vanity Fair has released a new look at Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family TV series Wednesday.

The series is set to be a comic show that follows Wednesday Addams during her high school years as she “attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago”.

The series will star Jenny Ortega as the titular character while Catherine Zeta-Jones will be playing Morticia. Luis Guzman has also been cast as Gomez while the show will also feature Gwendoline Christie.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the two films from the 1990s’s has also been confirmed to star but her role has not been disclosed.

Tim Burton, known for his gothic inspired films such as Corpse Bride and Edward Scissorhands, is set to direct every episode while the show will be written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar who created Smallville.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. (Matthias Clamer/Netflix)

“The relationship that kind of hangs over the season is really Wednesday’s relationship with Morticia,” Gough told Vanity Fair. “How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?”

The series is set to be Burton’s first foray into TV and also streaming. He hasn’t released a film since his 2019 reimagining of Dumbo which starred Colin Farrell as well as regular collaborators Eva Green and Michael Keaton and received mixed reviews.

There have been several adaptations of The Addams Family which originally started as a comic strip in The New Yorker, the most famous of which is the TV version from the 1960’s.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star as Morticia Adams in ‘Wednesday’. (Getty Images)

A film version starring Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd followed in 1991 and was followed up with a sequel in 1993.

Most recently, two animated adaptations were released in 2019 and 2021 featuring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg and Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday.

