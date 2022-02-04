First Look At Talia Ryder & Diane Kruger In ‘Joika’ – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

‘Joika’ First Look

Above is your first look at Joika, the pic inspired by the story of American ballerina Joy Womack, which stars Talia Ryder and Diane Kruger. Principal photography is underway on the movie in Poland. Joining the cast are professional ballet dancers including Oleg Ivenko, as well as Tomasz Kot, Charlotte Ubben, Natasha Alderslade, Karolina Gruszka, and Borys Szyc. James Napier Robertson wrote and is directing the movie, producers are Napier Robertson and Tom Hern’s Four Knights Film, Madants’ Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska Belindalee Hope, and Paul Green. Embankment are representing international sales and co-representing domestic rights with UTA Independent Film Group.

Screen Engine/ASI Teams With Louis Chater

EXCLUSIVE: Market research firm Screen Engine/ASI has formed an exclusive strategic relationship in media and entertainment with Louise Chater to focus on building its global content and qualitative research business. Reporting to SE/ASI president Bob Levin, Chater will collaborate with the company’s recently acquired London based Tapestry team led by Kevin Thompson and Ian Wright, as well as the LA unit to forge new client connections and business opportunities bringing her wealth of experience and expertise to select SE/ASI client projects. Chater will be based in London and Los Angeles. “We look forward to benefiting from Louise’s years of experience as an exceptional strategist and accomplished film executive with strong relationships in both London and Hollywood as we continue to grow the SE/ASI service offering globally,” said Kevin Goetz, SE/ASI’s founder and CEO. “I’ve known her for a long time and most recently collaborated with her on a project for Sony, which kindled my desire to work with her on a host of opportunities.”

Studiocanal Teases EFM Slate

Studiocanal has revealed two first looks for sales titles on its EFM slate, which you can see below. The first is Ernest & Celestine 2: A Trip To Gibberitia, the second instalment in the animated franchise after the Oscar-nominated original, and the second is One Year, One Night, about two survivors of the Bataclan terror attack in Paris, from director Isaki Lacuesta.