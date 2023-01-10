First Look At Shah Rukh Khan Spy Thriller – The Hamden Journal

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has dropped the first trailer for upcoming Bollywood spy action thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padikone and John Abraham, which is releasing across India and worldwide on January 25. Watch it above.

Hopes are high that the film will reverse the Hindi-language film industry’s recent streak of box office disappointments. The film is the first starring Khan since Zero in 2018 but has already run into the boycott Bollywood brigade on social media. The major objection has been its Besharam Rang song, featuring Padikone in a skimpy orange bikini, which prompted India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to request edits to the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is the fourth installment in the “YRF Spy Universe” and also features Salman Khan in a cameo role. The story revolves around an exiled Indian spy agency field operative who is assigned to take down a private terrorist operation that is planning an attack on India. The film is being released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil-language versions.

YRF has also been smart in roping in two of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industries – Tollywood’s Ram Charan (RRR) and Kollywood’s Vijay (Master) – to help launch the trailers for the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions of the film, respectively.

Charan tweeted, referring to “action sequences like never before,” and Vijay linked to the trailer.