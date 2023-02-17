First Look At Peter Sarsgaard Satire — EFM  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped in New York state on COUP!, a period satire starring Peter Sarsgaard and directed by Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman.

The Hamden Journal can also share a first-look image from the pic above.

London and Paris-based production, finance, and sales company Film Constellation is handling world sales and is bringing the pic to the EFM.

Set on a seaside estate in the United States during the 1918 Spanish Flu, the pic follows a rebellious servant who spearheads an uprising against his wealthy employer.

Sarsgaard (The Batman, The Lost Daughter, Dopesick) stars alongside Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die, The Many Saints of Newark, Game Night) and Sarah Gadon (Upcoming Ferrari, Maps to The Stars, Enemy).

COUP! is produced by Brian Levy for Entertainment 360, Warner Davis and Todd Friedman at Hemlock Circle Productions, and Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, and Jane Sinisi for Phiphen alongside Harris Gurny. Executive producers include Fabien Westerhoff, Magnussen via his Happy Bad Bungalow banner, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Production expects the film to be completed in time for this year’s fall festivals.

Sarsgaard is represented by Anonymous Content, WME, and Peikoff Mahan. Magnussen is repped by Anonymous Content, UTA, and Sloane, Offer, and Weber & Dern. Gadon is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, Creative Drive Artists, and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Stark and Schuman are represented by Entertainment 360 and Chris Tricarico (Tricarico Chavez LLP).

Other titles in Film Constellation’s EFM slate include the upcoming Matt Dillon thriller Haunted Heart, the Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First, and the Spanish language romance Un Amor by Isabel Coixet.