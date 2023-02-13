First Look At Nicolas Cage & Joel Kinnaman – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of EFM, Capstone Global and Hammerstone Studios have shared a first-look image of Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman in Sympathy for the Devil, the upcoming psychological thriller from Yuval Adler (The Secrets We Keep).

Written by Luke Paradise (the upcoming Lost on a Mountain in Maine), the pic follows “The Driver” (Kinnaman), who finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man, “The Passenger” (Cage). As their white-knuckle ride progresses, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios is handling world sales on the pic and has reteamed with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios to produce alongside Cage’s Saturn Films. Capstone and Hammerstone previously collaborated on Boy Kills World, an action-thriller starring Bill Skarsgård, currently in post-production.

“Fans can expect an adrenaline rush watching these two powerhouse talents go toe-to-toe,” said producer Allan Ungar. “Cage is at the top of his game, and we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

Ungar produces alongside Lebovici, Cage, Stuart Manashil, and David Haring. Mercuri serves as executive producer alongside Marc Goldberg, David Sullivan, Jason Soto, Tim Moore, Courtney Chenn, and Waylen Lin.

Adler is best known for his debut feature Bethlehem, which won the Venice Days award at the 2013 Venice Film Festival, six Israeli Film Academy awards, and was Israel’s 2014 Oscar entry. Since then, he has directed and co-written two features: The Operative, starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman, an official selection of the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, and the American thriller The Secrets We Keep, starring Noomi Rapace and Kinnaman.

Cage most recently produced and starred in Neon’s well-received 2021 film Pig and played a fictionalized version of himself in Lionsgate’s 2022 comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Kinnaman currently stars as the lead in Apple TV+’s sci-fi series, For All Mankind. Next up, he will star in John Woo’s action-thriller Silent Night and Brad Anderson’s The Silent Hour for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures.

Cage is repped by WME, Stride Management, and Attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman Genow. Kinnaman by WME and Magnolia. Paradise is repped by Industry Entertainment and Gersh.