First Look At Liev Schreiber Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Hamden Journal has your first look at the film Across the River and Into the Trees, starring six-time Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), which is opening the Sun Valley Film Festival on March 30.

The drama from award-winning Spanish director Paula Ortiz (The Bride) is based on Ernest Hemingway’s last full-length novel of the same name, published in 1950. It tells the story of Colonel Richard Cantwell (Schreiber), a semi-autobiographical character partially based on Hemingway’s friend, Colonel Charles T. Lanham. Cantwell is a complex and conflicted character, wounded and damaged both physically and mentally by World War II, seeking inner peace, and trying to come to terms with his own mortality.

In post-war Italy, Cantwell finds himself a bona fide hero, facing news of his illness with stoic disregard. Determined to spend a weekend in quiet solitude, he commandeers a military driver to facilitate a visit to his old haunts in Venice. As Cantwell’s plans begin to unravel, a chance encounter with a remarkable young woman begins to rekindle in him the hope of renewal.

Across the River and Into the Trees also stars Matilda De Angelis (Susan Bier’s The Undoing), Golden Globe nominee Danny Huston (Succession), Josh Hutcherson (The Kids Are All Right) and Laura Morante (Cherry on the Cake). BAFTA Award winner Peter Flannery handled the screenplay adaptation. Robert MacLean produced for Tribune Pictures, alongside John Smallcombe and Ken Gord. The Exchange is handling international sales rights, with UTA handling North America.

Check out the first still from Schreiber’s latest film below.