First-Look At Kennedy McMann & Felicity Huffman – The Hamden Journal

Following tonight’s episode of The Good Doctor, ABC released a trailer for the next episode, airing March 13, which is an embedded pilot episode for potential spinoff The Good Lawyer.

Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann and Emmy-winning Desperate Housewives alumna Felicity Huffman guest star in the episode, introducing their characters who would lead The Good Lawyer if the legal drama is pickled up to series.

the proposed legal spinoff from ABC’s popular medical drama The Good Doctor, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

In “The Good Lawyer” episode, written by The Good Doctor co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and directed by Ruben Fleischer, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer, Joni DeGroot (McMann) who has obsessive compulsive disorder.

Huffman plays Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm who has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.

The trailer teases Shaun’s meeting with Janet and Joni and also sheds some light on the malpractice case he is being sued over.

Watch above the trailer and below, you can watch a featurette, in which McMann, Huffman, Bethlehem Million, who plays Abbie in The Good Lawyer, as well as Shore and Friedman, speak about their characters. In it, McMann once again opens up about her lifelong struggles with OCD.